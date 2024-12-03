Bempton Primary School wins the 2024 Colours of Africa Art Excellence Award in the first edition of the Africa Awareness Week art competition

The inaugural Colours of Africa Art Competition, held as part of Africa Awareness Week in England, concluded with Bempton Primary School winning the prestigious Primary School Category Colours of Africa Art Excellence Award.

The school impressed the judges with two exceptional entries that highlighted creativity, cultural awareness, and artistic expression.

Africa Awareness Weekcelebrates cultural understanding, diversity, and global citizenship, and the Colours of Africa Art Competition encouraged young learners to explore the richness of African heritage and history through their artistic talents.

The award ceremony, held on November 8, was a vibrant and joyful occasion. Bempton Primary School’s Head Teacher, staff, and students came together to celebrate the momentous achievement.

Winners of the Primary School Category

The Head Teacher of the school, Mary Doody-Greaves, known for their unwavering dedication to nurturing creativity and inclusion, personally welcomed Afrikindness representatives and praised the students for their participation and enthusiasm.

“This competition has provided our students with an incredible opportunity to celebrate diversity and express their creativity,” said the Head Teacher. “We are proud of their efforts and thankful to the staff who inspired and supported them to take part.”

The school’s ethos, “To provide a happy, nurturing, and safe community for our children and their families, while living and promoting our core values of kindness, responsibility, and aspiration,” was evident throughout the event.

Bempton Primary School’s supportive environment encouraged students to embrace the competition and reflect these values in their artwork.

Congratulations to Millie Branton

Awards and Recognition

Bempton Primary School received the following awards:

A full-day performance workshop by Drum roots

Colours of Africa Art Excellence Award Trophy

Cash prizes and Certificate of Achievement for each student

An African Art box and books

Special Cultural Ambassador recognition for the two lead artists whose artwork captured the judges’ hearts.

The awards were presented to the school by Alice Crawford, Afrikindness’ Education and Curriculum Specialist, who commended the school for its commitment to cultural education and fostering creativity.

Congratulations to Julian Ogrodnik

In her message to the winning students, Maleeha Arther, Afrikindness’ Education Project Lead, remarked: “Your art has brought the Colours of Africa to life. Through your creativity, you have inspired others to celebrate diversity and kindness. You are true ambassadors of cultural understanding.”

Celebrating Diversity and Global Citizenship

The competition’s success reflects the importance of integrating cultural education into schools to develop global citizens who value empathy, kindness, and diversity.

By promoting initiatives like Africa Awareness Week, Afrikindness aims to inspire future generations to embrace inclusivity and build a more cohesive society.

For more information about Afrikindness and its cultural educational programs, visit www.africaawarenessweek.co.uk