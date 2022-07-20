Boynton Primary School planning to launch nursery class early next year

Boynton School is looking to start its new nursery class in January next year. Photo submitted

Boynton School was planning to start the facility in September 2023 but is now pushing ahead with a January target.

The class will be a mixed Early Years Unit with nursery and reception combined into one class.

Boynton School is encouraging parents to access 30 hours of funding and ensuring people get the best options to suit them.

A Boynton School spokesperson said: “We are a small village school with huge ambitions for the quality of education of our children.

“We have been on a journey of growth over the last five years, ensuring that we have the best education and support for the families of Bridlington and surrounding villages.

“It’s taken five years but we now have a fantastic new building that is ready for its next step. We had originally planned for the nursery to open in September next year. However, we are pushing to be ready for January, 2023.

“We recognise that children, like mighty oaks, grow in different directions and at different speeds. We want children to feel challenged, safe and excited when they come to us.

“If your child is three before January 2023, and you would like them to come to a small, nurturing environment that supports their development and encourages their curiosity, Boynton will be ready to welcome you.

“We can’t wait to start our nursery and for the children to begin their journey with us.”