Boynton School pupils enjoy World Book Day with new bundle donated by the Morrisons Foundation

Pupils at Boynton School celebrated World Book Day on Friday with a bundle of 10 new books for their school library, donated by the Morrisons Foundation in partnership with the National Literacy Trust.

Rebecca Crozier, community champion at the Bridlington store, presented the books to the school.

She said: “I’m so proud to be helping kids in our community through the donation of these wonderful books.

“The challenges of the past couple of years really have been difficult for us all, but particularly younger children who not only missed out on school, but also just having time with their friends and teachers.

In total over 5,000 books are being donated to school libraries in communities throughout England, Scotland and Wales as part of the partnership between the two charities to help inspire and nurture a love of reading for over 130,000 primary school children who will benefit directly from this project.

“I hope these stories will give children at Boynton School some fun as well as help them find a love of reading.”