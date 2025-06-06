The East Riding has some of the highest numbers in the country for school admissions.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is encouraging parents and carers in the Bridlington area to seek support for any concerns about their child’s school attendance.

East Riding schools are dedicated to making sure every child attends school happily and ready to learn.

Working closely with families and services they can help reduce any barriers to learning, and support improved attendance.

With 149 schools educating around 41,500 children, the council said it is committed to maintaining high standards. Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families, and education, said: “We know there can be wide-ranging and complex barriers to learning that can exist both within and outside of school. "Schools, along with our education officers, are there to help and play an active role in removing barriers – helping children get the most from their education journey, to achieve their potential, and thrive. Education is more than academic achievement. It’s about developing life skills, confidence, and resilience to navigate the world.”

Tips for Parents to Encourage Attendance

Establish a routine: Create a consistent daily schedule for your child, including set times for waking up, meals, homework, and bedtime.

Communicate positively: Talk to your child about the importance of education and how attending school regularly can help them achieve their goals.

Stay informed: Keep in touch with your child’s school and teachers to stay updated on their progress and any potential issues.

Create a supportive environment: Ensure your child has a quiet and comfortable place to study and complete homework.

Address concerns early: If your child expresses anxiety or reluctance about school, address these concerns promptly by speaking with their teachers.

Celebrate successes: Recognise and celebrate your child’s achievements and efforts in school, no matter how small.

Go to eryc.link/attendance-in-school if you need support.