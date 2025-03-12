Brid World Book Day

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 12th Mar 2025, 14:59 BST
Nursery Rhymes' 3-4 year olds with Carol Burton from Puppets, Plays and Story Days.
From Spiderman to Stickman, youngsters in the Bridlington area dressed as some of their favourite book characters for World Book Day.

East Riding Council has provided free books from Birth to Age 5 for all children since summer 2024, through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) initiative.

The aim of the programme is to guarantee access to books, inspire a life-long love of reading and help children reach their full potential. The focus for Bridlington schools, nurseries and settings was ‘Story telling’, which coincided with World Book Day.

Barny Bear (a 6ft plush bear from Military Assistance Social Hub) visited nursery settings, joined by Carol Burton (owner of Puppets, Plays and Story Days).

Carol Burton from Puppets, Plays and Story Days brings the Gruffalo to life

This targeted work in Bridlington will used as a blueprint to support other areas in East Riding with specific tailored support for other cluster areas.

For those who haven't yet signed up to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library scheme, it is completely free and once registered, children will receive a free book addressed personally to the child, in the post every month – in total that could be 60 books!

