Bridlington and Headlands Schools exploring the option of academy status as a formal partnership

Bridlington School headteacher Kate Parker-Randall.

In a statement the schools’ headteachers Kate Parker-Randall and Sarah Bone, and the two respective chair of governors, said they were excited to inform people that the governing bodies of both schools have taken the ‘very proactive step’ of passing a resolution to explore conversion to academy status as a formal partnership.

Both schools put out statements, saying: “As many of you will be aware the Government Academy agenda has been in existence since the early 2000s.

“In recent years, the Governing bodies have frequently reviewed the position as part of the strategic planning and vision for the future of successful education at the schools and across Bridlington.

Headlands School teadteacher Sarah Bone.

“In the most recent discussion regarding the re-emergence of the academy agenda as a Government priority, the successful position of both secondary schools within the town, and the extremely positive relationship that has been built between the two schools, we are excited to inform you that the Governing Bodies of both Bridlington School and Headlands School have taken the very proactive step of passing a resolution to explore conversion to academy status as a formal partnership.

“In effect, what this means is that Governors have recognised the opportunities that a potential Multi Academy Trust within Bridlington can bring to our coastal town and region, both now and for a positive sustainable future.

“This resolution is merely the start of a process of due diligence and consultation.

“We appreciate that any form of change can bring with it questions. Consequently, further details will be shared in the coming weeks.

“This will give us a chance to share detail of the rationale for the decision to further explore this exciting opportunity for the Bridlington community, identify the explicit opportunities this may deliver for our schools, and explore how we intend to identify and manage any risks associated with the process.

“We will soon be compiling and sharing a frequently asked questions document as we progress.

“This letter is merely an introduction to the process but we felt it was important to share our developments with you as quickly as possible.