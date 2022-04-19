Bridlington apprentice Jacob’s delight at winning top East Riding College award

Jacob James collects his award from vice-principal Helen Wooldridge.

The event, held at Beverley Racecourse, saw more than 120 guests celebrate the hard work and dedication of the apprentices and recognised the contribution of employers, family, friends and college staff to the apprentices’ success.

Jacob James, 20, won the Outstanding Contribution Award (Small Employer) at the ceremony.

Jacob works at Pure Renewables in Hull, a growing business that designs and installs precision renewable energy solutions across the UK.

He was nominated by his employer for being ‘an outstanding apprentice’.

Chris Whitelock, managing director of Pure Renewables said: “Jacob has really grown, massively, in his attitude and experience whilst he’s been with us. What I think really marks him out is his ability to learn, develop and progress. It’s been wonderful to see, he’s worked really hard.”

Jacob, who recently completed his Business Admin Level 3 apprenticeship, said: “Most people think apprenticeships are about being able to earn while you learn but my main thing was to get experience of a job, a different environment compared to college and rather than going off to university and getting all my qualifications, having that experience of being in a job in a workplace.