Bridlington Lions donation proves fruitful for Burlington Junior School’s orchard project

Bridlington Lions president Gary Hughes presents the cheque for £150 to Burlington Junior School pupils. Photo submitted

The welcome donation will go towards the community orchard which is being developed by the school.

Matthew Clark, at Burlington Junior School, said: “With this money we will buy more fruit trees. We will be inviting members from the Bridlington Lions back to help us plant them.

“Pupils who are involved with the nature activities at the school received the cheque from Lions president Gary Hughes, joined by the headteacher Alison Beckett and representatives from the BJS nature team, Matthew Clark, Sue Robson, Chris Crawford and Terry Wollerton.”