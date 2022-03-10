Bridlington mayor joins Young Tree Champions at Burlington Junior School’s planting ceremony

Bridlington Mayor Liam Dealtry supported the successful tree planting ceremony at Burlington Junior School.

The planting was part of the school’s commitment to increasing nature and linked to the Young Tree Champions programme.

Also in attendance at the event were Burlington Infants, Burlington Pre-School, Priory Brownies and Guides and also New Pasture Lane Primary with each group planting a fruit tree, showing how schools and organisations can collaborate together to improve their local environment.

In addition to promoting trees through the Young Tree Champions project, the school is also working towards gaining levels 1 to 5 Royal Horticultural Society Gardening Awards.

A big thumbs-up for the Young Tree Champions programme.

Matthew Clark, who organised the event, said: “We were very pleased that all of the schools and organisations involved could attend as it created a strong community feel and purpose to our new orchard, which will be used by all schools on the Burlington school site.

“Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry was very supportive of our work we have done for nature in our school and will be supporting us where he can for our future developments.

“Most importantly, the children loved the experience and were proud that they had planted a tree.

“They were excited to explore the nature areas and many have said that they want to come again as soon as they can. We will be working with the Young Tree Champions initiative to develop our pupils’ public speaking skills and confidence in communicating, focusing on the importance of trees.”

Youngsters play their part in improving their local environment.

Head of Burlington Junior School, Alison Beckett, said: “It was wonderful to see all the schools being involved with this great environmental project which is providing such great opportunities for our pupils to experience and appreciate nature.

“This is all part of our long-term plan to provide greater occasions for learning for enriching our curriculum.”

Teresa Hickingbottom, teaching Assistant at New Pasture Lane Primary School, said: “It has been a fabulous afternoon and our pupils really enjoyed it. It was lovely to see them be brave and grow in confidence when they were talking to children from other schools.”

Headteacher at Burlington Infants School, Louise Booth, said: “It was such a fantastic way to spend an afternoon and our children loved it.

Burlington Junior School is working towards gaining levels 1 to 5 Royal Horticultural Society Gardening Awards.

“We will certainly want to be kept posted on any future events/outdoor activities planned for the school and we will also do the same as we are keen to do this again.”

Bridlington’s Mayor Liam Dealtry added: “I am very supportive of projects to improve nature and it is great to see the children so enthusiastic in looking at and interacting with nature.

“There are great ideas here to show how nature is helped and materials are reused and recycled – the glasshouse made out of empty drinks bottles is one of my favourites.”

Burlington Infants, Burlington Pre-School, Priory Brownies and Guides and New Pasture Lane Primary School pupils planted trees at the event.