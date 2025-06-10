Charlie Dewhirst MP has written to the Minister for Early Education, Photo: Roger Harris

Charlie Dewhirst, the MP for Bridlington and The Wolds, is seeking urgent clarification over a proposed SEND school on Shaftesbury Road.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Dewhirst has written to the Minister for Early Education to find out more about the status of an application for the new specialist free school.

In May 2024, it was announced that East Riding Council's bid for a new 120-place special free school in Bridlington had been successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is intended to support children aged 5 to 19 with Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

However, the future of the school has been thrown into doubt following a recent letter from the minister stating the application for a free school in Bridlington was unsuccessful – contradicting previous communication confirming that the application had been approved.

Charlie Dewhirst MP said: “The Bridlington special free school will be a lifeline for pupils with complex special educational needs, providing specialist facilities and highly trained staff.

“The East Riding remains the worst funded local authority in England for SEND. If this school does not go ahead, it will be an appalling betrayal of families counting on improved local provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Beverley MP Graham Stuart and I have written to the Minister to urgently clarify whether this school will proceed as previously announced.”

Specialist free schools provide crucial support in environments tailored to complex needs, such as autistic spectrum disorder, speech and language difficulties, often with smaller class sizes and specialist staff.

A recent Department for Education survey of parents and carers of pupils with SEND found 90% of those whose child attended a special school felt their child was well-supported overall.

It was highlighted that there is a longstanding disparity in SEND funding allocated to children in East Riding compared with other areas across the country.

The East Riding receives £9 million less than the national average and £4 million less annually than the next lowest-funded authority.