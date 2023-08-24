Bridlington School GCSE students' results show "passion for and commitment to learning"

Headteacher Mrs Parker-Randall said: “We are very proud of our students’ achievements and look forward to celebrating with them as they collect their results today.

"Their results demonstrate a passion for and commitment to learning, qualities which will take them far in their next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once again this year we are delighted to be offering record numbers of sixth form places to students.

Students at Bridlington School celebrate their GCSE exam results.

"Now more than ever, this is an exciting opportunity for students given our investment of £100,000 in new courses and ensuring our sixth form can access state-of-the-art facilities.

"We wish all our students continued success as they embark on the next stage of their journeys.”

Mr Bolton, Director for Key Stage 4, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with our Year 11 students over their two years and it has been fantastic to see them mature academically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more students than ever choosing Bridlington Sixth Form, I look forward to seeing them progress further with us as they study a range of subjects varying from traditional A-levels to creative subjects such as Performing Arts and Fine Art, vocational pathways such as Business, Law, Criminogy to the new course Games Design.

Bridlington School students celebrate their GCSE exam results.

"I wish all our Year 11s the very best on their next steps.”

If you want to find out more about joining Bridlington Sixth Form this September, fill out this short form.