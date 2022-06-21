Bridlington School pupils ‘excited to perform Joseph production on a professional stage’ – find out how to buy tickets for the show here

Bridlington School pupils have been busy rehearsing since January and the school is hoping the town’s residents will support the Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat production at the Spa. Photo submitted

The pupils have been busy rehearsing since January and the school is hoping the town’s residents will support the new show at Bridlington Spa.

The production will take place on Monday, July 4, Tuesday, July 5, and Wednesday, July 6.

A Bridlington School spokesman said: “We are performing July 4, 5 and 6, including a matinee to the primary school students in Bridlington.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This will be the 10th year in partnership with the Spa Theatre team and we are grateful for its support in our school productions.

“The students are very excited that they are able to perform on a professional stage with professional lighting and sound, and The Spa staff make it a magical experience for them.

“We have been rehearsing since January and have students from year 7 to year 13 involved, as well as a student band led by Mr Wright.

“The setting for this year’s performance has a dystopian flavour but all the songs remain unchanged.

“Tickets are available from The Spa website or in person, not at the school, and are priced £10 for an adult (£8 concessions).

“Please come and support these students.

“They have worked so hard and have really missed performing during the pandemic. They deserve a good audience.”