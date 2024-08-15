Bridlington School Sixth Form celebrates 2024 A-Level and BTEC results

Left: Millie Matheson, Emily Wilson and April McKellar. Right: Jackson Bath and Jack Richardson.

Bridlington School is delighted to announce another year of exceptional A-Level and BTEC results achieved by their Sixth Form students.

These results are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of their students and the unwavering support provided by our staff, parents and carers.

Many of Bridlington School students have secured places at prestigious universities studying a vast array of courses including: accounting and finance, chemical engineering,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

mathematics and geography, while others are continuing their studies through competitive higher-level apprenticeships and employment including degree apprenticeships at Rolls-Royce, Specsavers and the RAF.

Left: April McKellar. Centre and Right: Jack Bingham and Callum Bailey.

Whatever the next step, the school is proud to ‘hand on the torch of life’ as their students go out to make their mark on the world.

Kate Parker-Randall, Headteacher of Bridlington School, said: “This year’s A-Level and BTEC results are a true reflection of the hard work, perseverance, and determination of our students.

“I would like to thank our dedicated staff who have provided exceptional support and guidance throughout the year. We are thrilled to see so many of our students moving on to the next stage of their lives with confidence and a strong foundation for future success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These remarkable outcomes reflect our commitment to academic excellence and our

Left: Millie Matheson. Centre: Zoe Gummerson, Caylee McKay. Right: Lucius Heidstra.

student’s dedication to their studies.

“Their individual achievements stand as an inspiration to their peers and a testament to the quality of education provided at Bridlington School Sixth Form.

“We wish all our leavers every success for the future and look forward to hearing about their progress and successes as they keep in touch through our vibrant alumni as an Old Bridlingtonian.”

Katie Davidson, Head of Sixth Form said: “It has been a pleasure to see this group

develop academically and achieve excellent outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have represented the Sixth Form and school as sports leaders, prefects and have taken part in a wide range of extra-curricular activities including; Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award, senior cadets in our CCF and the Bridlington Medical and Health and Social Care Academy.

“The qualities they have developed mean they will hit the ground running and fly in their next steps, whether it be university, apprenticeship or employment.”

As the school celebrates this year’s Sixth Form achievements, they look forward to welcoming the next cohort of students to the Sixth Form.

Bridlington School Sixth Form is open to all students who are eager to pursue academic excellence and personal growth in a vibrant and supportive community.

Visit https://www.bridlingtonschool.co.uk/about/apply-to-sixth-form/ for more information.