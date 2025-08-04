Steve Broadbent (Boyes), Rachael Atkinson (ADT technician) and Charlotte Usher (head of ADT at Bridlington School).

Talented Bridlington School pupils have produced an amazing array of artwork, which is now on display at the town’s Boyes store.

The art and design technology students’ creations can be seen on the Chapel Street side of the retailer’s shop, which is based on King Street.

The project came to fruition after the school got in touch with Boyes, which enthusiastically got behind the community idea.

Steve Broadbent, assistant regional manager at Boyes, said: “When approached with this community link idea, I was more than happy for our Bridlington store to be involved.

"It helps the school as well as helping our store, the window display looks fantastic and brightens the street. I hope residents and visitors of Bridlington enjoy the display and future ones to come."

Rachael Atkinson, ADT technician at Bridlington School, said: “I have had this idea for some time now and was extremely pleased how Steve welcomed the idea, he has been very accommodating with the whole process.

"We have amazing work produced by our students, it is a fantastic opportunity to share it within the community and instills pride for the students seeing their work on display.

"I would love to see other businesses, who are able to offer similar spaces, get involved with other Bridlington schools and share our students achievements within the community."

Charlotte Usher, head of ADT at Bridlington School, added: "As a department, we have worked to forge community business links, giving our students insight into local employment avenues, with trips to business sites, school workshops led by experts in their trade, material donations to support projects and opportunities, such as this new venture with Boyes. We are really proud of our students and hope they are proud of themselves.”