Bridlington School students during their educational activities at McDonald’s.

The trailblazing Art, Design and Technology department at Bridlington School has been developing links with local businesses – ones that reflect the ADT curriculum.

The idea behind the school’s initiative is to provide students with an awareness of industries in the local area that are relevant to their studies, and to inspire them to seek employment in Bridlington and the surrounding area in the future.

Over the past 12 months’ students have been involved in educational activities such as site tours and external visits to the school, these have included practical demonstrations by professional’s in their respective trades and the setting of competitions.

Businesses that have forged successful links with the school to date are, ABG

Learning about opportunities at West BS Building Supplies.

Graphics, NEACO (engineering), West BS, JSE Property Maintenance (construction), McDonald’s, Salt on the Harbour, Frank’s fisheries, Harrison leisure group (food, preparation and nutrition) and John Naylor (art).

Julian Morris, director of ADT at Bridlington School, said: “ADT plays an important role in enriching the student’s curriculum at Bridlington School.

"There is a long-standing history of students who progress in to employment in the local area in trades, businesses and industries related to ADT subject areas. It is therefore important for them to be aware, at an early stage, of the opportunities available to them when they complete their education.

"All of the links we have forged in the local community have been incredibly successful and the feedback from both students and employers have been extremely positive.”

The scheme has also gone down well with local businesses.

John Mottram, general manager at McDonalds, said: “We are passionate about our local community and having the opportunity to develop a partnership with Bridlington School has been fantastic. Learning and development is at the heart of our business.”

West BS Building Supplies added: “We are proud to support not only our community but our tradespeople of the future. We look forward to maintaining and further developing a long and prosperous relationship with Bridlington School and their students.”

Jaz Fisher, at Harrison Leisure, said: “Hopefully, this is just the start of something and that we can build on with the school, potentially looking at work placements."