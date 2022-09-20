Bridlington Schools pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The book of condolence at Bridlington School

Flamborough Church of England Primary School held a special whole school assembly to celebrate the Queen and to allow pupils to reflect on her achievements throughout her reign.

Bempton Primary School also held a remembrance assembly where they looked at the Queen’s life and achievements and children took time from the school day to watch the procession to Westminster Hall.

Headteacher Mary Doody-Greaves said further commemorations are planned: “We are working on a memorial display and the eco team are planning to plan a memorial tree.”

The inscription from head teacher Kate Parker-Randall

A spokesperson for Hilderthorpe Primary School said: “We were saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a school we have talked to our children about her passing in a whole school assembly and we continued to honour her memory by creating some wonderful displays around our school.”

Bridlington School held an extended assembly to remember the amazing life and works of the Queen.

Students and staff have been given time to remember her amazing character traits and considered how they might apply these to their own life.

Windows at Hilderthorpe Primary School have been decorated in memory of Her Majesty the Queen

A commemoration book was opened in the school for members of the Bridlington School Family to sign should they wish to do so.

Headteacher Kate Parker-Randall opened the book with a prayer for the Royal Family. It read:

“We thank you, loving God, for the faithfulness, discipleship and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We thank you for the strength, wisdom and long life with which you blessed her.

A memorial window at Hilderthorpe Primary School

“We commend to your tender care her family and all who mourn her passing.

“Pour out your spirit of compassion, kindness, strength and wisdom upon your servants King Charles III and the Queen Consort; guide and bless them, especially over the coming days.