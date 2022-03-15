Bridlington School’s Year 9 pupils return to remote learning due to Covid-19 issues

Bridlington School.

The school made the ‘difficult decision’ to re-engage with home learning with pupils working from home between Tuesday, March 15 to Friday, March 18.

In a letter sent out to parents, headtacher Kate Parker-Randall said: “As Covid-19 continues to affect our community, I initiated the school’s Covid-19 contingency plan. The Year 9 group is to be stood down and revert to home learning for four full working days (Tuesday 15, Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 and Friday, March 18).

“Year 9 students will return to school on Monday, March 21.

“We have had to take this very difficult decision because we have a number of our school staff who are either self-isolating, are ill themselves or are waiting for Covid-19 test results.

“This means we do not have enough teachers and staff in school to be able to offer all year groups classroom teaching.

“This is a very difficult decision that has been made after a great deal of consideration and in consultation with governors and the local authority in the interest of keeping your child as safe as possible whilst they continue to learn.”

She added: I would like to reassure you that our school is very careful to make sure everyone follows current Government and local authority guidance including enhanced cleaning, good respiratory and hand hygiene, and ensuring rooms are well ventilated. Despite this, our staffing levels have reached a point that it is not possible to have all our students in school.