Bridlington's Headlands School 'could not be prouder' of this year's A-Level results

Headlands Sixth Form students celebrating their hard work.

Headlands School celebrates their Sixth Form students on making it through an incredibly rigorous two years.

A spokesperson for the school has said: “Everyone here at Headlands School is very proud of you. You have secured some truly inspiring academic A-Level results. 25% of our students secured A* - A grades - absolutely brilliant! Nearly 70% of students secured A* - B grades. “We are absolutely delighted for them - their hard work and dedication has paid off.

“In particular, our top performing student this year was Charlotte Overend securing three top grades which has allowed her to go on to study History at Durham University.

“In terms of subjects, PE secured 100% A* - A, English secured 75% A* - B grades across a large cohort, Computer Science, Physics, and Art also achieved 100% A* - B. Our Maths and Films Studies cohort achieved 100% A* - C - absolutely amazing!

Students excitedly opened their results in the school hall.

“We are delighted to announce that this year’s Headlands Scholars are Sian Beswick, who is going to Sheffield Hallam to study Professional Policing and Leon Cole who is going to Coventry University, Scarborough, to follow his dream of becoming a professional Actor.

“We do not underestimate the life-changing difference this £30K financial scholarship provides for our students and once again we would like to thank our Sponsor for this

incredibly generous donation.

“Finally, to all our Year 13 students, please remember that you are more than a grade. The resilience you have shown over the last two years is remarkable.

“You are all exceptional, inspiring, and talented young people and the team at Headlands School could not be prouder of you.

“Congratulations again on your achievements and remember to stay in touch!”

Visit https://headlandsschool.co.uk/sixth-form-2/ to find out more on Headlands Sixth Form School.