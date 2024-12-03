Burlington Junior School one of first in country to earn Career Mark Primary Gold award

Burlington Junior School

Burlington Junior School in Bridlington is one of the first primary schools in the country to be awarded the nationally endorsed Career Mark Primary Gold award for good practice in career learning.

The Gold award is only available to schools who've achieved three consecutive Career Mark awards.

The Career Mark is assessed every two years and both schools have held the award over a six year period, before being the first to achieve the Gold award.

Burlington Junior School, and Kingsway Primary School in Goole, have engaged pupils through special events, activities and visits that aim to motivate the children and develop their interests and skills.

Louise Kirby, acting headteacher at Burlington Junior School said: “We are very proud at Burlington Junior School to have achieved the Career Mark Primary Gold award. It is essential that our pupils learn about a wide range of different jobs to enable them to make informed career choices in the future.

“The children experience careers through various activities, partnerships with other schools and local businesses, as well through visits by professionals in different fields of work and going on visits themselves.

“The children have really enjoyed taking part in 'Run With It' at a local football club, careers fairs, and visits from Ambassadors of Bridlington focusing on tourism, Farmer Tom discussing agriculture, and the 'World of Work' involving a range of local companies. "This career-focused work has widened the children's knowledge and helped to develop aspirations and create positive futures.”