Business students at Scarborough Sixth Form College raise over £300 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

By Louise French
Published 21st May 2024, 12:41 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 12:42 BST
Jacqui Marras with Sophie Nelson, Alisha Thompson, Sapphia MacCullaugh, Miryana Wharton, hospice representative Susan Stephenson and Lola CammishJacqui Marras with Sophie Nelson, Alisha Thompson, Sapphia MacCullaugh, Miryana Wharton, hospice representative Susan Stephenson and Lola Cammish
Jacqui Marras with Sophie Nelson, Alisha Thompson, Sapphia MacCullaugh, Miryana Wharton, hospice representative Susan Stephenson and Lola Cammish
Business students at Scarborough Sixth Form College have raised over £300 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice after hosting three in-college fundraising events.

As the final assessment for their two-year Business BTEC course, the 17 students were required to work in teams to plan, organise and run three events which they chose themselves.

Events included a dodgeball competition open to all students within the college which took place in the college sports hall, a car wash service which saw one team spend several hours cleaning cars for staff and students and a

home-made cake bake sale where students produced a variety of delicious home-made cake treats for staff and students to buy.

“The students had no previous experience in planning events, but they really rose to the challenge,” said Jacqui Marras, Teacher of Business at the college.

“They came up with some great ideas and planned everything from start to finish including designing marketing posters and producing risk assessments.

“They set an overall target of how much they wanted to raise for Saint Catherine’s, and then smashed it!

“They have all done a great job, I’m really proud of them.”

Students selected Saint Catherine’s Hospice as their designated charity following a class vote.

As one student stated: “Saint Catherine’s do so much to help local families it was an easy decision to make.”

