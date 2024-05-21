Business students at Scarborough Sixth Form College raise over £300 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice

Jacqui Marras with Sophie Nelson, Alisha Thompson, Sapphia MacCullaugh, Miryana Wharton, hospice representative Susan Stephenson and Lola Cammish

Business students at Scarborough Sixth Form College have raised over £300 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice after hosting three in-college fundraising events.

As the final assessment for their two-year Business BTEC course, the 17 students were required to work in teams to plan, organise and run three events which they chose themselves.

Events included a dodgeball competition open to all students within the college which took place in the college sports hall, a car wash service which saw one team spend several hours cleaning cars for staff and students and a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

home-made cake bake sale where students produced a variety of delicious home-made cake treats for staff and students to buy.

“The students had no previous experience in planning events, but they really rose to the challenge,” said Jacqui Marras, Teacher of Business at the college.

“They came up with some great ideas and planned everything from start to finish including designing marketing posters and producing risk assessments.

“They set an overall target of how much they wanted to raise for Saint Catherine’s, and then smashed it!

“They have all done a great job, I’m really proud of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students selected Saint Catherine’s Hospice as their designated charity following a class vote.