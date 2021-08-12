They arrived on site this morning (Aug 12) to see how they fared - and the overall results were pleasing.

Caedmon Principal Jon Norden again paid tribute to his students, as he did with A-level results earlier this week, in dealing so well with the pressures of lockdown learning as well as the ways in which their grades were assessed.

"We are very pleased to report at Caedmon College 70% of our Year 11 students achieved passes (at least a grade 4) in 5 or more subjects, including English and Maths, which is our best ever percentage at this measure," he told the Gazette.

From left: Caedmon College students Mia Clews, Amy Heselton and Eve Aubry pick up their GCSE results.

"Over a third of our students went one better and achieved strong passes (at least a grade 5) in 5 or more subjects including English and Maths, and 41 students had at least one grade 7 or higher in their set of results.

"Progress for the whole group of students is also our best ever, which means that on average our students achieved one fifth of a grade better than students nationally, when compared to 2019 when exams last took place.

"Credit to the students and the staff - that partnership that has put us in a really positive position."

One of the outstanding GCSE performers was Amy Heselton, whose grades included a 9 for Geography (above the current A*) - she is going on to Whitby Sixth Form to study French, Psychology and Law.

Caedmon College students pick up their GCSE results. Top from left: Alfie Lindoe, Maddox Found, Harry Craggs, Sonny McDermott, Sophia Mallender; middle: Maddie Weatherill, Nevie Scott, Lilly Broadley, Sophie Holden; front: Bailey Maude, Finley Swales.

Mr Norden, along with Eskdale School head Andy Fyfe, added: "As partners within the Whitby Secondary Partnership, we would like to pass on congratulations to all of our Year 11 students.