Caedmon College Whitby team takes honours as Youth Speaks makes welcome return

Six teams took part in the event hosted by Caedmon College – which came up with the idea of bringing the competition back – and saw two teams from the home school and four from Fyling Hall compete for honours.

The winning team was from Caedmon and featured Bella Buckley, Anna Young and Safi Swales who debated the topic The British press does not deserve to be trusted with self-regulation.

Good arguments both for and against were used by Anna and Safi while Bella chaired the debate.

Rotary Club of Whitby & District President, Bob Cameron, presents the winning Caedmon team with their trophy and prizes.

It was a winning formula as judged by the two adjudicators, Clair Stones and Barry Davies.

A good audience of friends and family members were appreciative of the young people’s efforts as shown by lengthy and generous spells of applause.

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Whitby & District, organiser Mike Stones said: “Full credit to all the young speakers who stepped up to the challenge of making a speech and arguing their point in front of an audience.

"This is not easy at their age, 11 or 12, and they have all done very well.

"We at the Rotary Club of Whitby are proud to be able to organise this and give them the chance to shine.”

He added: ”Thanks should be expressed to Whitby Bookshop for their generous help in supplying some of the prizes.

