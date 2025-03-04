Campaign to reduce speed limit near Scarborough primary school heading for success
The school has been listed as a priority for action to curb traffic speed after calls for action by Councillors David Jeffels and Derek Bastiman.
The school is currently in a 60mph area but North Yorkshire Council is now set to reduce it to a 40mph zone
The councillors said in a statement last week: “Traffic speed and congestion has been a growing problem at this popular school resulting in teachers and parents becoming increasingly worried about the safety of children, many of whom have to travel significant distances because of the school’s scattered catchment area.
“The safety of the children is of paramount importance and we are delighted that our pleas have been taken on board.”
