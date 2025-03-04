Campaign to reduce speed limit near Scarborough primary school heading for success

By News Reporter
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 11:02 BST
Hackness Church of England Primary School pic Richard PonterHackness Church of England Primary School pic Richard Ponter
Hackness Church of England Primary School pic Richard Ponter
A long-running campaign by two senior councillors to safeguard children attending Hackness County Primary School is heading for success.

The school has been listed as a priority for action to curb traffic speed after calls for action by Councillors David Jeffels and Derek Bastiman.

The school is currently in a 60mph area but North Yorkshire Council is now set to reduce it to a 40mph zone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The councillors said in a statement last week: “Traffic speed and congestion has been a growing problem at this popular school resulting in teachers and parents becoming increasingly worried about the safety of children, many of whom have to travel significant distances because of the school’s scattered catchment area.

“The safety of the children is of paramount importance and we are delighted that our pleas have been taken on board.”

Related topics:ScarboroughCouncillors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice