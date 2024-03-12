Care home residents and nursery come together to celebrate World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at Scarborough Hall care home decided to invite the local nursery children along for the day. Everyone got involved by dressing up as characters from their favourite books and we read the children’s favourite stories. .

Jessica Larkin the Activities Co-ordinator at the home commented: “Our residents all love to read and to talk about their favourite books so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books. Having the children come to visit us made it even more fun, we all loved seeing their costumes.”

Charlotte Nurse General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day the residents have enjoyed listening to their favourite book that they had brought from home.