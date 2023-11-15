Children from Sleights School, near Whitby, remember village's fallen war heroes

Youngsters at Sleights School have been reflecting on the service personnel who lost their lives and are remembered on the village’s War Memorial Monument.

These local heroes have been discussed and their lives researched during the week.

The children each created a symbol of remembrance, including artwork and writing about the local lost soldiers.

They came together as a full school and heard the names of these soldiers read out by our children, before beginning two minutes’ silence.

Sleights School children's work at the village war memorial.

Beautiful work created by pupils was shared at the school, community centre, Spar shop, St John’s Church and the War Memorial.

Head Scott Grason said: “A number of families have shared personal memories too.

"These included finding out about a family connection to one of the individuals on the War Memorial, as well as some very special items from fallen family members.