Children get to learn ‘moor’ in the North York Moors at UK’s largest annual upland education event

Parts of the North York Moors were transformed into the UK’s largest outdoor classroom for two days, as schoolchildren headed up onto the moors to learn about their local uplands.

The North York Moors events involved more than 500 children, while 2,500 children attended events across the north of England over the course of this year’s Let’s Learn Moor events, which were spread over two weeks.

The schoolchildren got to learn ‘moor’ about the special features of the stunning landscape around them.

They also had the chance to find a missing person with the Mountain Rescue and meet hardy moorland sheep as part of interactive lessons hosted this week as part of Let’s Learn Moor 2025.

Children have fun at the Let’s Learn Moor event on the North York Moors.

This is a collaborative educational project with events facilitated by the Regional Moorland Groups and private estates across northern England with the support of more than 50 other partners.

The project is overseen by BASC and made possible by accessing BASC’s legacy fund.

The original idea of the Let’s Learn Moor events was conceived by the North York Moors Moorland Organisation, and six English Regional Moorland Groups now manage their own days.

Tina Brough, co-ordinator for the North York Moors Moorland Organisation, said: “NYMMO have been involved with Let’s Learn Moor from the beginning and it’s fantastic to see how much it’s grown.

Firefighting demo at the Let’s Learn Moor event.

“We’ve given thousands of children the opportunity to visit our moors and it’s a trip which these children will remember for a very long time.

"I spoke with one of the staff members accompanying a group of children who said how lovely it was to be back; she was training to become a teacher and came to the very first Let’s Learn Moor event as a student.”

During their visit, children got to feel spongey sphagnum mosses, learn about the water-storage qualities of healthy peatlands and find out how North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service deal with wildfires – and why disposable barbecues are a bad idea.

Beth Knight, a teacher at West Cliff Primary School in Whitby, added: “This has been a wonderful day and a fabulous opportunity for our children.

"They have loved learning about our environment and our amazing services that work on and around our moors keeping us all safe.

"Living really close to the coast doesn’t always allow us as much opportunity to get onto the moors and this has been a fun and educational way of doing it.

"All of the staff that have attended the day were wonderful.”

There were also real live animals to engage with, including moorland bees who love feasting on the heather.

“As Beekeepers, we thoroughly enjoy being part of the Let's Learn Moor project and the opportunity it allows us to share our passion for Honeybees and all pollinators” said Julie from Ryedale Beekeepers.

“We are constantly amazed by how much the children visiting the event already know about bees, and their engagement and enthusiasm shines through in the many insightful questions they ask.

"It's a rewarding experience for us, knowing we have probably met a few future beekeepers.

"Hearing their conversations about ‘how cool and smart the bees are’ makes it all worthwhile!”

Part-funded by BASC legacy funding, the events were free to all schools involved, ensuring that there were no financial barriers to participation.