Children in Scarborough schools learn about regenerative agriculture thanks to McCain and Earth Cubs

The Earth Cubs website has resources for parents and teachers

McCain is partnering with Earth Cubs to educate and inspire children in Scarborough about the impact that regenerative agriculture has on people and the planet.

The initiative sees McCain partner with education content provider Earth Cubs to create an animated film and lesson plan, bringing the story of farm to fork to life in a child friendly way, with 3 participating schools in Scarborough, where McCain is headquartered.

McCain is working with 250 farmers across the UK to support them on the journey towards regenerative agriculture by providing their farmers with cover crop grants, free wildflower seeds and fully funded soil health assessments. Working together with Earth Cubs, McCain will be sharing both experience and expertise on the farm to fork journey.

Toby Hunt, CEO of Earth Cubs said: “We are excited to launch a brand new video episode and lesson plans with our friends at McCain - as we continue our mission to encourage kids to learn and love the world.

“We are super proud to be partners with McCain and excited about the lasting impact we can have together.”

In the episode, aimed at 3-11 year olds, Heffa the Cow tells viewers about their best friend - a potato!

The exciting episode helps kids understand the farm to fork story - where their food comes from - filled with songs, facts and cool characters on the way.

Children will be encouraged to buy locally-produced food and even upcycle their old potato packaging!

The fun video episode will be supported by a lesson plan extending the learning further, covering topics such as soil health and regenerative farming.

Bringing together real-life footage and Earth Cubs’ cool characters, this unique educational storytelling makes planet saving exciting, entertaining and achievable.

Teachers, parents and children can access the video and lesson plans for free via the Earth Cubs website.

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President, McCain Foods GB said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Earth Cubs to bring the farm to fork story to classrooms across the world.

“As a business that is committed to planet-friendly practices, and supporting sustainable agriculture, we’re proud to share our knowledge to inspire the next generation.”