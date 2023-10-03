News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Check out how your child's potential new secondary school ranked at its latest Ofsted inspection.Check out how your child's potential new secondary school ranked at its latest Ofsted inspection.
Check out how your child's potential new secondary school ranked at its latest Ofsted inspection.

Compare the Ofsted results of secondary schools across Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Filey and Ryedale

The closing date for applying for secondary school places is around the corner so we’ve compared the Ofsted results of schools across Scarborough, Whitby, Rydedale, Bridlington and Filey.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:42 BST

Tuesday, October 31 is the deadline for applying for secondary school places and National Offer Day is Friday, March 1 2024.

Check out the list of secondary schools below.

Scarborough's Scalby School had a short inspection on February 13, 2019. The result of this inspection was that the school continued to be 'Good'.

1. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections

Scarborough's Scalby School had a short inspection on February 13, 2019. The result of this inspection was that the school continued to be 'Good'. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Scarborough's Graham School was inspected on June 27, 2023 and was rated as 'Requires Improvement'.

2. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections

Scarborough's Graham School was inspected on June 27, 2023 and was rated as 'Requires Improvement'. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Scarborough's St. Augustine's Catholic School has not received an inspection since joining the St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Academy Trust in June 2019. It was previously rated 'Good' in May 2016

3. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections

Scarborough's St. Augustine's Catholic School has not received an inspection since joining the St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Academy Trust in June 2019. It was previously rated 'Good' in May 2016 Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Scarborough's Goerge Pindar School was inspected on Ocotber 19, 2022 and was rated as 'Requires Improvement'.

4. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections

Scarborough's Goerge Pindar School was inspected on Ocotber 19, 2022 and was rated as 'Requires Improvement'. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedScarboroughWhitbyBridlingtonFileyRyedale