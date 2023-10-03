Compare the Ofsted results of secondary schools across Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington, Filey and Ryedale

The closing date for applying for secondary school places is around the corner so we’ve compared the Ofsted results of schools across Scarborough, Whitby, Rydedale, Bridlington and Filey.
Tuesday, October 31 is the deadline for applying for secondary school places and National Offer Day is Friday, March 1 2024.
Check out the list of secondary schools below.
1. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections
Scarborough's Scalby School had a short inspection on February 13, 2019. The result of this inspection was that the school continued to be 'Good'. Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections
Scarborough's Graham School was inspected on June 27, 2023 and was rated as 'Requires Improvement'. Photo: National World
3. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections
Scarborough's St. Augustine's Catholic School has not received an inspection since joining the St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Academy Trust in June 2019. It was previously rated 'Good' in May 2016 Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Secondary School Ofsted Inspections
Scarborough's Goerge Pindar School was inspected on Ocotber 19, 2022 and was rated as 'Requires Improvement'. Photo: National World