Council proposal to extend age range of pupils at Boynton Primary School
A move to extend the age range at Boynton Primary School has been unveiled.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is proposing that the age range of the school is extended from 4–11 years to 3–11 years from 1 September 2022 or 1 September 2023.
The aim of the proposal is to enable the school to offer early education provision located in the school.
Any person may object to or make comments on the proposal by sending them by email to: [email protected]
Alternatively, objections and comments can be sent by post to School Organisation Officer, School Admissions and School Organisation Team, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA.
Comments and objections must be received by the School Organisation Officer by Friday, April 8.