Council proposal to extend age range of pupils at Boynton Primary School

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is proposing that the age range at Boynton School is extended from 4–11 years to 3–11 years from 1 September 2022 or 1 September 2023. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is proposing that the age range of the school is extended from 4–11 years to 3–11 years from 1 September 2022 or 1 September 2023.

The aim of the proposal is to enable the school to offer early education provision located in the school.

Any person may object to or make comments on the proposal by sending them by email to: [email protected]

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternatively, objections and comments can be sent by post to School Organisation Officer, School Admissions and School Organisation Team, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA.