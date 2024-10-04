Graduation Day at Scarborough Spa

CU Scarborough has celebrated the success of its Nursing students with 87 per cent of them securing employment locally before they have even graduated.

The nurses, who have been employed across NHS trusts, community healthcare and hospices, took the day off to attend their graduation ceremony on Wednesday October 2.

Claire Barwick, Head of Curriculum for Health, Education and Nursing, said: “CU Scarborough is incredibly proud of the ongoing contribution nursing students are making to the local health and social care workforce upon graduation. This year is no exception with the majority of our nurses remaining local to start their registered nursing journey.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the excellent collaboration working with local practices and educators across a range of sectors including the NHS and Social Care. The ability for students to join us on a foundation year and progress onto the nursing degree ensures that nurse training is accessible and in reach for a much wider audience.”

This year continues the success of the Nursing BSc course, with 100 per cent of the CUS Nursing Graduates being employed locally within 12 months of graduating in 2023 thanks to strong links with neighbouring NHS Trusts.

Jasmyn Dickinson has recently started her new role on Holly Ward, the dedicated orthopaedic trauma ward in Scarborough General Hospital. She said: “Holly Ward was my first placement in my first year and I loved it there and gelled really well with the team.

“During the course we complete a variety of placements and I knew early on that I preferred the surgical side of the role. It's hard work but it's worth it and I've met some amazing people on the course who I will remain friends with and while it's probably one of the hardest challenges you can do, it is really rewarding.”

Rebecca Chapman, who has started her new role in ICU providing critical care and life support for patients at the same hospital, added: “I came into it a bit older as I'm 45 so it was a career change but knowing that there were going to be jobs available at the end of it made it less of a scary move. It’s good to know that it's never too late to do something different. CU Scarborough have been really supportive throughout the course and made it all feel possible.”

CU Scarborough also runs a foundation course in Nursing and Allied Health Professions which is an excellent starting point for students with an interest in health careers including nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and dietitians. The next intakes are in November and January enabling applicants to progress to BSc Nursing in September 2025.