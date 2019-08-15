CU Scarborough launch two new nursing courses - students can now apply through Clearing

Two new nursing courses launched by CU Scarborough – and places are now being offered to prospective students through Clearing.

CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group, is now running a BSc (Hons) Mental Health Nursing course, as well as a BSc (Hons) Learning Disabilities Nursing course.

Both courses, which have been approved by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), can be applied for through UCAS’s clearing process or by contacting CU Scarborough directly.

The new courses will sit alongside CU Scarborough’s Adult Nursing course, which has been offered since 2018.

Emily Harrison, Nursing course leader at CU Scarborough, said the new courses were launched to help increase the number of nurses needed in mental health and learning disability services in the Scarborough area.

She said: “Our Adult Nursing course has been very successful since it started, but we wanted to diversify the types of training we offer to nursing students.

“One in four people will have issues with their mental health at some point in their lives, so it’s crucial that provision is staffed by highly qualified, dedicated professionals.

“And our Learning Disabilities Nursing course will focus on the how to look after patients with lifelong conditions in a variety of settings.

“We are keen to support the next generation of nurses in Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast to learn the skills they need to succeed, and these new courses will help us do that.

“CU Scarborough has excellent links with local hospitals, care homes and other clinical and non- clinical settings, so all of our students will be able to get hands-on experience during their studies, and will have excellent employment prospects once they are qualified.”

Anyone wishing to apply for either course through clearing should phone CU Scarborough on 01723 336710.

