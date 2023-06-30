Cyber security experts call on Scarborough residents to learn how to protect themselves from digital criminals

Government data released in 2022 revealed half of adults in England and Wales reported receiving a "phishing" message in the previous month.

The Crime Survey of England and Wales also revealed adults aged 25 to 44 are most likely to be targeted by criminals using scam emails, text messages or phone calls.

Now experts from the Cyber Security BSc Hons degree course at CU Scarborough have created a free interactive workshop called Digital Armour: Safeguarding Your Online World that is designed to give people an opportunity to learn practical strategies to protect themselves, their devices and online identities from cyber threats.

Coventry University's Cyber Security team. Left to right: Mohamed Gorada, Camilla Stevenson, Richard Uttley.

The workshop is open to the public and starts at 11am on Monday July 3 at CU Scarborough’s Ashburn Road base and marks the launch of Cyber by The Sea.

CU Scarborough cyber security tutor Camilla Stevenson said: “The aim of the Digital Armour event is to demystify the cyber world, raise awareness of cyber security and help people unlock the secrets of digital armour.

“People invest in CCTV cameras to protect their physical belongings, but they might be leaving themselves open to theft if they have not also protected their online world.

“We want to show people how to elevate their home network security, how to safeguard their smart devices, learn about the dark world of AI-driven message scams and how to spot and protect yourself from them, and share practical tools and tips that can empower people with limited digital knowledge.

“We want to help keep the people of Scarborough safe online.”

The workshop is followed by a free afternoon conference called Scarborough, A Cyber Future, that is open to the public and aimed at helping businesses discover how they can benefit from the growing cyber industry in the area.

Eamonn Byrne, Business Development Executive at CU Scarborough, said: “Our aim as a higher education provider is to create better futures, not just for our students, but for the wider area.

“We are working to do this by collaborating with stakeholders such as North Yorkshire Council and various local businesses to develop a North Yorkshire Cyber Security Network to support the growth of cyber in the area.

“I’d encourage any North Yorkshire business that is interested in gaining a greater understanding of cyber, the relevance it has to businesses and how local organisations have used cyber to harness information and support the growth of their business to join us at our Cyber Future event on Monday afternoon.”

National security network Security Awareness Special Interest Group (SASIG) will also host their first networking event in North Yorkshire on Tuesday, July 4.

The SASIG event is accessible only to SASIG members and cyber security students who have registered, and has been organised by SASIG Events in collaboration with North East Business Resilience Centre (NEBRC).

Jackie Mathers, Associate Pro Vice Chancellor at CU Scarborough said: “For SASIG to hold their first national networking event in North Yorkshire at CU Scarborough highlights the strength of our cyber security course, gives our cyber security students who have registered to the event access to industry experts and shows that Scarborough is fast becoming a major player and a centre of excellence within the cyber sector.”