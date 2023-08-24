Delight and pride as students celebrate GCSE results success across North Yorkshire

There were tears of joy and laughter across schools in North Yorkshire, including Scalby School, as students eagerly collected their GCSE results. (Pic: Scalby School)

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Huge congratulations to all young people in North Yorkshire who have received their GCSE and equivalent results today.

“These results are an important testimony and a credit to our fantastic teachers who are so dedicated to our students, enabling them to achieve their very best.

“I wish all students every success with their next steps in life, wherever that may be. Their achievements are inspiration to the younger students.”

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director for children and young people’s services, Stuart Carlton, praised students for their exam success. He said:

“Congratulations and well done to everyone who has taken their GCSE and equivalent examinations this year. I am delighted to see some excellent results that are well deserved.

“These results are not only a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our young people, but also their families, schools, colleges and other learning settings, that have supported them’.

“I wish all students every success as they move on to the next stage of their education, employment or training.

“Any young person still unsure about their next steps is encouraged to talk through their options with their family, school and careers adviser.”

Meanwhile, there’s more exam celebrations across the county as almost 50 adult learners collected their GCSE results from Adult Learning and Skills Service North Yorkshire.

Part of North Yorkshire Council, Adult Learning and Skills Service North Yorkshire offers GCSE qualifications to students who left school without achieving their English or maths GCSE.

This year’s grades saw 71 per cent of students achieving a Grade 4 or better in maths, while an impressive 80 per cent received a Grade 4 or better in English.