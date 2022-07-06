East Riding College students put on the style at triumphant end of year show – see photos and a video of the event here

East Riding College’s fashion students are pictured during their end of year show. Photo submitted

The Fashion and Design end of year show showcased the work of students from level 3 (A Level level) to those on the degree level courses, who study at the newly refurbished fashion studio at the College’s Bridlington campus.

Articles on show included a striking collection by the second year degree students studying the Level 5 Higher National Diploma in Fashion.

They took their inspiration from 17th Century cavaliers,creating garments with traditional tailoring and flamboyant flourishes, combined with the complexity of modern tailoring techniques.

Some of the outstanding creations developed by the college students.

Some designers embraced the concept of sharp, traditional tailoring, whereas others created ostentatious dresses with extravagant fullness and ruffles.

Course leader for Fashion and HE Programme Leader Beth Jacob said: “I am so impressed with the work our students have produced this year. The end of year show was a real celebration of how far they have come, how much they have learned, and how amazingly creative our students are! We decided to host the event in Beverley this year in order to showcase our students’ talents in the wider region.

“We have a brilliant cohort of seriously talented designers on our degree level courses, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Amanda Harvey from Bridlington, who studied art and design at the College before moving onto the higher education pathway in fashion created stunning and original pieces including a sharply tailored suit for which she has already received made-to-measure commissions

Some of the outstanding creations developed by the college students. Photo submitted

She said: “I would recommend East Riding College and the fashion degree in particular. Since starting at the College as a mature student doing art, it’s been a journey of exploring my creativity, with enormous amounts of support and encouragement from my tutors along the way. I feel that I’ve developed as a creative professional and have turned a love of art and creativity into a potential career.”

Tracey Murray, Head of Curriculum for Creative and Digital said, “The End of Show is an opportunity to celebrate and review the work of our talented students – it gives family and friends a chance to see their creations and gives the students valuable experience of running a fashion show, including all the organisation and behind-the-scenes activity. It’s great to see it back bigger and better after a Covid-enforced break. I am really proud of our staff and students for putting on such a professional showcase.”