East Riding families discover infant and primary school place outcomes for September 2022 on National Offer Day

County Hall in Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's headquarters.

Letters and emails advising families and carers of the outcome of their applications for places have been sent out on National Offer Day – Tuesday, April 19.

26 of the 118 primary and infant schools in the East Riding of Yorkshire are over-subscribed – that is they received more applications for places than the number of places available.

A further six schools have filled all available places.

2,876 parents or carers living in the East Riding applied for a place in the reception year at either an infant or primary school, with 95.9% (2,759, down 1.6% on 2021) being allocated their first preference school and 98.9% (2,844, down 0.6% on 2021) being allocated a place at one of their three preferences.

Only 32 children or 1.1% of children could not be allocated a place at a school their parents or carers named as a preference.

Deborah Myers, head of children and young people, education and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “I am delighted, that despite the challenges faced as a result of the ongoing pandemic, the council is once again able to announce the allocated school for all our children due to start school in September 2022, on National Offer Day, in line with the Government’s published deadline.