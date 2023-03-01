East Riding Council received 3,584 applications for secondary school places, with a grand total of 96% of children being allocated their first preference school.

The total number of East Riding children allocated their first preference rose by 154 since 2022. In addition to this, there has been an increase of 181 children who were allocated a place at one of the three schools named as their first, second or third preference.

13 of the 18 East Riding secondary schools have filled all their available places including Bridlington based Headlands School.

A fantastic 96% of children in the East Riding have been allocated their first preference secondary school today (March 1).

Cllr Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children’s education, health and wellbeing, said: “I am delighted once again, to see so many children being awarded places at their chosen school, despite more children needing places this year.

“Parents have clearly shown that they want their children to go to their local school and to be a part of their local community.”

Deborah Myers, director of children and young people’s education at East Riding Council, said: “It is excellent news that the vast majority of parents and carers have been able to access their first choice of secondary school for their children.

“I would like to thank parents and carers for their timely applications and for maximising the use of our online system.