East Riding Holiday Activities and Food programme set to host free events during Christmas holidays
The free sessions and events will take place in locations across the East Riding such as Beverley, Bridlington, Cottingham, Hornsea, Hedon, Driffield, Goole and Withernsea and include a Wonka-themed dance camp, winter wonderland crafts, Santa’s sports camp as well as a number of other festive-themed activities.
The activities are all part of the Holiday Activities and Food programme, which are funded by the Department for Education, and are primarily aimed at those aged between five and 16 and who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.
Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and schools at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As any parent of school-age children knows, keeping the kids entertained throughout school holidays is not easy, especially at this time of year too when the cost of Christmas and increased energy and food bills are starting to put a squeeze on household finances.
“There is a fabulous programme of events for our children and young people to keep them entertained, stay active and have fun without it costing the earth.”
All places for this years’ Christmas activities must be booked in advance and eligibility may be checked when booking.
To see what activities are available for the Christmas holidays, and to make a booking go to www.activeeastriding.co.uk/holiday-activities-and-food