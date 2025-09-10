East Riding Virtual School leader celebrates a decade of dedication

Nicola Donoghue has marked 10 years as head of the Virtual School.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is proud to celebrate a remarkable milestone, as Nicola Donoghue marks 10 years as head of the Virtual School.

Nicola champions the educational success of some of East Riding’s most vulnerable children.

The East Riding Virtual School does not exist as a physical school, but the service monitors the educational progress of children in care, advocates for those previously in care, and supports transitions between educational settings, removing any barriers to education.

It also promotes the education of children with a social worker, or who have had a social worker in the last six years.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education said: “As Nicola celebrates this milestone, on behalf of the council and our children and families, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for her commitment to equity in education.

"Her work has helped remove barriers to learning, raised aspirations, and ensured that the voices of care-experienced young people are heard and valued. Her leadership has made a lasting impact on the lives of countless children.” Nicola said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Virtual School team who are passionate about improving educational outcomes for children and young people. “It is so important that the adults who support our children and young people have high aspirations, as reflected in our recent conference named by young people - "See my future not my past!.

"The team around the children and young people need to promote good school attendance, as a protective factor and the key to improved life chances.

“Positive relationships with key adults in school are vital, children and young people need to be supported to feel a sense of belonging. I look forward to the next challenges as the East Riding Virtual Headteacher.” Find out more about the work of the Virtual School: eryc.link/VirtualSchool