East Whitby Academy youngsters celebrated at school awards evening

Mayor of Whitby, Coun Sandra Turner (right), at the Pride of East Whitby awards evening.

Children at East Whitby Academy have been presented with their gold and platinum awards at a special awards evening.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate the children taking pride in being part of the wider community and are a culmination of hard work, determination and effort working on projects, activities and initiatives that support, develop and promote Whitby.

All children in the school take part in the awards scheme with all earning at least bronze and most earning their silver awards each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To earn their gold award, the children complete various tasks across the year ranging from taking part in pre-organised events to organising and running their own charity events, special days and whole school events.

This year, almost 100 gold awards were handed out to children from nursery to year six which is a phenomenal achievement for the school and one which will see the Whitby and world community benefit massively.

The school also presented 10 platinum awards, these are given to year six children who continually go the extra mile and have done their entire time at East Whitby, truly remarkable children the school is proud to celebrate.

The evening ended with the presentation of the Endeavour award, an award handed to an individual who shows true community spirit, who continually think of others and who is determined to make the world a better place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s winner was Larney Knaggs, a young lady who has worked tirelessly to raise money for a range of causes, has crocheted donations to give to people in the local hospices, arranged food drives for local food banks, supported with jobs in school, run extra-curricular clubs and been an all round asset both to school and the community.

The award was presented by Whitby Town Mayor, Coun Sandra Turner, and the school says it was a pleasure to share the successes of the children with her.