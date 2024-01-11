The head teacher of St George's Primary School in Eastfield has expressed pride after a recent Ofsted report where the school was rated as 'Good' in all areas.

St George's Primary School has been rated as 'good' and praised by Ofsted

The graded inspection took place in September 2023.

Inspectors praised the school: “Where pupils are happy and staff make everyone feel welcome.”

The report said: "Pupils feel safe because of the care they receive.

The school was praised for its happy pupils

"Staff understand pupils’ individual needs and how to support them.

"This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

"Respectful relationships between pupils and staff help pupils to feel valued.

"Leaders have high expectations for all pupils to achieve well. They have designed a curriculum to include exciting learning experiences.”

It was noted by the inspectors that pupils at the school are keen to learn. They listen in lessons and want to do well. Pupils achieve well from their starting points over time.

Inspectors said: “Right from the start, in the early years, children learn to read accurately.

"Staff have expert knowledge to teach the phonics programme. This ensures that pupils learn the letters and the sounds that they make. As a result, pupils become fluent readers.”

The report also noted the school’s support for children with Special Educational Needs stating: “Leaders work well with external professionals to get support for pupils with SEND.

“Pupils with SEND are well supported to access the whole curriculum. They achieve well.”

Attendance at the school was noted as an area for improveement however, the report noted that: “Pupils understand that they need to attend school regularly to be successful.

"Despite leaders’ efforts to encourage pupils to attend, some pupils do not attend school as often as they should. These pupils miss out on important learning.”

Head teacher Andrew Krlic said: “I am really proud of the result of our Ofsted inspection which reflects the hard work the whole community have put in in service of the children who come to our school.

"I am really excited for the future of our school, working with the St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Academy Trust and their family of schools.

"St George’s is a really happy school that welcomes students of all faiths, please contact us if you are interested in a place for your child in our Nursery or Foundation Stage class.