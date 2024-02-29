News you can trust since 1882
Eastfield's George Pindar School partially closed due to extensive flooding

George Pindar School has been closed to years 8, 9 and 10 today after extensive flooding.
By Louise French
Published 29th Feb 2024, 08:09 GMT
An urgent message release on the school’s Facebook page read:

"Urgent message. Please share.

“Due to extensive flooding, we are forced to close school to years 8, 9 & 10. Work will be online for these year groups.

“Years 7 & 11 should attend as usual.

“Any vulnerable children from years 8, 9 & 10 may still attend school.

“Apologies for the inconvenience.”

More to follow

