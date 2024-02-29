Eastfield's George Pindar School partially closed due to extensive flooding
George Pindar School has been closed to years 8, 9 and 10 today after extensive flooding.
An urgent message release on the school’s Facebook page read:
"Urgent message. Please share.
“Due to extensive flooding, we are forced to close school to years 8, 9 & 10. Work will be online for these year groups.
“Years 7 & 11 should attend as usual.
“Any vulnerable children from years 8, 9 & 10 may still attend school.
“Apologies for the inconvenience.”
More to follow