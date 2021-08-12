James Clappison said: "This year's GCSE and Level 2 qualification grades for Ebor Academy Filey students are testament to all of their hard work and efforts in an incredibly difficult year.

"It has been a very challenging time for all of our students but more so for our Year 11s who have had two years of disrupted education.

"They have dealt with this disruption with an amazing level of maturity, perseverance and resilience and as a result have achieved brilliantly.

Delight for Ebor Academy Filey students on GCSE results day.

"All of the staff at our academy are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and wish them every success for the future.

"Our students should be rightly proud of their record breaking achievements as it is a just reward for all of their hard work."

Top five students (Attainment 8 score in brackets)

James Jennings (87)

Ebor Academy Filey students discover their results.

Gracie Stonehouse (86)

Spencer Dearnley (82)

Alisa Guerin (79)

Liam Sullivan (79)

Students with their GCSE results.

Total number of top grades = 23

Total number of grade 9s - 21

Total number of L2D* - 2

Outstanding performances at 5+ in Art and Design - Fine Art and Textiles Design, Religious Studies and French and big improvements in Design Technology and Geography.

Congratulatory hugs for GCSE students.

GCSE results - surname, first name number of quals achieved, (number at C/4+)

Adams, Jack 9 (7)

Adams, Mia 9 (8)

Barber, Harrison 9 (6)

Barker, Abi 2 (1)

Beech, James 10 (0)

Boxall, Matthew 9 (5)

Brambles, Emily 9 (8)

Brazier, Maddie 9 (4)

Brown, Harvey 9 (7)

Burgess, Ellie 9 (9)

Carter, Ellie 10 (7)

Clark, Casey 9 (0)

Cowton, Ella 9 (8)

Creagh, Emerald 9 (9)

Davison, Clay 8 (1)

Dearnley, Spencer 9 (9)

Dower, Josh 9 (9)

Duley, Faith-Alize 9 (0)

Eblet, Daniel 9 (6)

Elam, Thais 9 (6)

Flash, Kobe 9 (4)

Follon, Owen 9 (2)

Gage, Madison 9 (6)

Guerin, Alisa 9 (9)

Guild, Katie 9 (6)

Haigh, Holly 9 (9)

Harrison, Caitlin 9 (8)

Hewitt, Kayden 8 (8)

Holmes, Kieran 9 (0)

Horwood, Owen 9 (1)

Houlton, Matthew 9 (8)

Jenkinson, Lucie 9 (1)

Jennings, James 9 (9)

Jordan, Poppy 9 (6)

Kilvington, Clare 9 (9)

Lamb, Ryan 10 (3)

Lawson, Bret 9 (0)

Lawson, Megan 9 (6)

Lee, Donny Jude 9 (3)

Lester, Kirsten 9 (6)

Lott, Macey 9 (9)

Mangham, Joel 9 (6)

Maud, Ellouise 9 (9)

Meek, Jacob 9 (5)

Melody, Katie 9 (2)

Paddock, Brandon 10 (4)

Paley, Jake 9 (9)

Pearson, Freya 9 (8)

Raper, Amy 9 (9)

Richardson, Golda 9 (5)

Scaife, Benjamin 9 (5)

Scaife, James 9 (0)

Sheader, Thomas 9 (8)

Sheppard, Ruby 9 (9)

Smith, Arlen 9 (9)

Smith, Connor 9 (4)

Snee, Josh 9 (7)

Stacey, Emily 9 (4)

Stonehouse, Gracie 9 (9)

Sullivan, Liam 9 (9)

Taylor, Kieran 9 (8)

Tayne, Karen 9 (4)

Thompson, Archie 9 (5)

Traves, Ted 9 (5)

Upton, Jordan 9 (0)

Wainwright, Kieran 9 (7)

Wainwright-Wilson, Maddy 9 (1)

Wainwright-Wilson, Meg 9 (6)

Walker, Matthew 9 (5)

Warwick, Honey 9 (8)

Watt-Wright, Louis 9 (4)

Whitaker, Ellie-Mai 9 (1)

Wilcock, Niamh 9 (0)

Wilson, Torrence 8 (5)

Winter, Harry 9 (4)