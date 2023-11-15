Egton School near Whitby celebrates 150 years with special cake - and call for old school memories
Celebrations started with a party lunch made by school cook Julie and then a special children’s party in Egton Village Hall.
Pupils played lots of games, including pin the party hat on Egton School, and enjoyed a dance.
Parents joined the school for the cutting of a special cake baked by Miss Robertson, cut by James (year six) and Parker (reception), the oldest and the youngest pupils in the school - with a little help from headteacher Liz Orland!
The winning design for the special 150th logo competition was created by Elvi in Year 3, and will be used over the year at school events.
The school is collecting copies of any photographs and memorabilia for an event later in the year.
People can get in touch with the school with any documented memories or recollections of times past related to school events.