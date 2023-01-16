The school received its inspection report for the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS), which took place last month and it was graded as an ‘Excellent School’ with Collective Worship and Religious Education also graded as excellent.

Among the highlights of the report were comments such as “Egton is a vibrant, happy school” while “everyone in school has a safe place to share and shine.”

The report said: “Positive relationships form the beating heart of the school.

Youngsters at Egton School, near Whitby, celebrate an A+ SIAMS inspection.

"Everyone, regardless of role, is valued with equal respect and kindness.

"Staff and parents consistently refer to school as ‘one big family’.

"Through innovative approaches to coaching and mental health support, prioritisation of wellbeing transcends the norm.

"This is seen through the legacy of love, care and radical hospitality for pupils beyond those who currently attend the school.”

Inspectors also noted that pupils are “resilient and flourish” while youngsters with special educational needs and/or disabilities, or who are new to the school, are nurtured by their peers.

The report also said pupils were adamant that they don’t miss out on anything because they attend a small school.

It was also noted that RE has a pivotal place in the school’s curriculum, with the well-balanced provision highly effective in enabling pupils to make sense of the world.

The SIAMS team also highlighted areas of development, which are to continue to share the excellent, vision-based practice at Egton with other schools in

order to develop best practice and to further embed opportunities for prayer and reflection to deepen the spiritual growth of the whole community.

Headteacher Liz Orland was delighted with the report.

She said: “I would like to say thank you to our amazing staff team and to the parents, governors and friends who gave up the time to come and speak to the inspector, it was very much appreciated.

"We have always prioritised the flourishing of our whole school community and are delighted that every member of our school family can share in this special recognition.

