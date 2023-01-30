Explainer: Why are teachers across Scarborough going on strike this week?

Teachers in state schools across Scarborough will strike on Wednesday.

It means that schools will either close for the day or see classrooms disrupted if they decide to remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Education Union (NEU), which is the largest teaching union in the country, is behind the industrial action that will affect schools in England and Wales.

A number of teachers across Scarborough are set to go on strike this week

Over 120,000 of its members voted to strike in a ballot with a 90% majority.

It’s the latest strike to hit the UK this winter that has also seen nurses, rail workers, postal staff and paramedics join picket lines.

Why are teachers striking?

Most state school teachers in England and Wales had a 5 per cent pay rise rise in 2022.

But with inflation at over 10 per cent, the NEU says this has resulted in a real-term pay cut for teachers.

The union also says that teachers have lost 23 per cent in real-terms pay since 2010, which it described as an “unsustainable situation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It believes low pay has led to thousands of teachers leaving the profession, including a third of those who have recently qualified.

Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “The government must know there is going to have to be a correction on teacher pay.

"They must realise that school support staff need a pay rise.

“If they do not, then the consequences are clear for parents and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lack of dedicated maths teachers, for example, means that one in eight pupils are having work set and assessed by people who are not qualified in the teaching of maths.

"Anyone who values education should support us in this dispute because that is what we are standing up for.”

How will classrooms be affected?

A final decision on whether a school stays open is up the headteacher, although government guidance says they should take “all reasonable steps” to ensure they do not close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teachers are not required to tell the school if they intend to strike but headteachers can ask them in advance to help preparations.

For schools that remain open, other teachers may be asked to cover the classes of those taking industrial action and classes may also be combined.

The government says if a school possible it should, where possible, provide online learning for children.

What does the government say and will the dispute be resolved?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the union doesn’t reach an agreement over pay with the government, there are three more days of industrial action planned at schools in Yorkshire on the following dates:

Tuesday, February 28

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But like similar disputes with health and rail unions, the government is so far holding firm against calls to increase teachers’ pay.

The secretary of state for education, Gillian Keegan, wrote in the Sunday Telegraph over the weekend that she was “disappointed” that this week’s strike was going ahead but she wanted to continue “constructive discussions” on pay.

Ms Keegan says the government has provided an extra £2bn in school funding, which she believes meets union demands.

There are reports in the media that Ms Keegan will meet with union bosses today in an attempt to avert Wednesday’s strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad