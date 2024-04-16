Families across East Riding receive primary school places offers for September 2024
The proportion of children in the East Riding who have been awarded their first preference of primary or infant school for September 2024 is 96.9 percent – an increase of 0.6 percent from last year.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council received 3,057 applications from parents and carers, and 2,961 (96.9 percent) have received their first choice of school.
A total of 3,040 children (99.5 percent) have been allocated a place at one of the three schools named as first, second or third preference – an increase of 0.4 percent from last year.
Coun Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: “I am really pleased that so many children have been offered places at their chosen school.
"We work hard to ensure as many families as possible receive their preferred schools.
“I wish all of our children a great start on their learning journey.”
Seventeen children could not be allocated a place at a school their parents or carers named as a preference.
Sixteen children have been allocated a place at their local catchment school, with a further one child having been allocated a place at the next nearest school with an available place.
Similar to previous years, the majority of children living in the East Riding will attend a school in the East Riding (98.5 percent).
A total of 171 children living in other local authority areas have been allocated places at schools in the East Riding, with the largest number, 126, coming from Hull.
Twenty two of the 118 primary and infant schools in the East Riding of Yorkshire are oversubscribed – receiving more applications than the number of places available.
A further eight schools have filled all available places.
Forty three East Riding resident children have been allocated places at schools in other local authority areas, including 33 who have been allocated places at schools in Hull.
All 466 East Riding residents who applied for their children to start Year 3 at a junior school have been allocated places at the school named as their first preference.