"Fantastic learning environment" created at Wykeham CE Primary School, near Scarborough

Viscountess Downe receiving a tour of the new unit

Special guests Councillor David Jeffels and Viscountess Downe joined the children and their families to see the new building and enjoy tea and cake as part of the celebrations.

The bespoke classroom has enabled the school to create a modern learning space for its pupils whilst maintaining its Victorian heritage.

The £350,000 build, funded by North Yorkshire County Council, features seamless transition to outdoor learning provision, wheelchair access and state-of-the-art hygiene facilities.

Wykeham pupils enjoy the new classroom

Headteacher Janet Spittal, who is also head at Wykeham's federation school Hackness, explained: “Our new classroom has enhanced what we offer our youngest pupils, giving them the fantastic learning environment they deserve so that they can make the very best start to school life.”

Wykeham will be holding an open afternoon on Friday 30th September for families of children due to start Reception in September 2023. For details, contact the school office on 01723 862413.

Councillor Jeffels cutting the ribbon helped by Charlie (Year 2) and Elise (Year 1)

