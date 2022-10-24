Year five children took part in an attempt to break a World Record at Bridlington Spa

The school, on Maple Drive in Scarborough, provides education for more than 600 children aged from 4-11, and the autumn term has seen a fantastic range of opportunities for students to get involved with.

As part of their Geography learning, Year Two visited York to see the differences between their home town and a city, while Year One took ‘Grandpa’ for a walk to help him read a map, identify local buildings and to learn how to cross the road safely.

One year 5 class had the opportunity to take part in a Guinness World Record attempt with Animated Objects, creating a cardboard Trojan horse sculpture at Bridlington Spa.

Headteacher, Shaun Hopper, said : “So far this term we have helped a world-record attempt, visited York and the local area, held a fabulous harvest sing-a-long and children have taken place in our multi-skills interhouse tournament.

“There has also been some sensational science learning."

For their harvest festival, the school took the opportunity to gather items for the Rainbow Centre, collecting 250 donations for the foodbank.

The school is now inviting applications from parents whose children are looking to start education in September 2023 and will host their autumn-term open day on Wednesday November 16 with visits available betweeen 9.15-10am, 10.15-11am and 5.30-6pm.

Contact the school to book a place by calling 01723 362249 or email [email protected].

Children have gathered food for the Rainbow Centre as part of their harvest celebrations