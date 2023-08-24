Filey School students' GCSE results 'testament to their hard work'
Headteacher Ms Britton: “Congratulations to Filey School students as they collect their GCSE and BTEC results.
"There have been some truly outstanding individual performances contributing to the positive performance of this year group as a whole.
"I am extremely proud of all of our students, our staff and our supportive parents and carers who have worked tirelessly together, as a community, to ensure the successes recognised across the school today.
“Today is about recognising the individual and collective challenge that the 2023 students have faced and celebrating their efforts, application, and performance to come through so well.
"It is a testament to hard work that this year we celebrate much improved results for the young people of Filey School.
"There have certainly been some jumps from previous years and I have been delighted to share these achievements with so many of our young people and their families.”