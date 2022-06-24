Ebor Academy Filey joined the multi-academy trust on June 1 and has returned to its former name, now known as Filey School.

Brian Crosby, the Trust's CEO, said: "The Trust is delighted that Filey School will be the latest member of our family of schools. We exist to serve the Yorkshire Coast and having a great school in each coastal town is what we are aiming for."

Coast and Vale Learning Trust has been supporting Filey School since January and the school will benefit from the collaborative work whereby members share the best educational practices.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ebor Academy will now be known as Filey School after joining the Trust.

Michelle Britton, interim headteacher, said: "Filey School is excited to return to its roots and is looking forward to a bright future within the Trust."

The recruitment of a new headteacher has begun, with interviews in the autumn.

Michael McCluskie, Trust Director of Learning and Executive Headteacher, said: "Our vision is that staff and learners thrive in each one of our schools and our Trust Improvement Team ensures that all the staff in schools benefit from the best training and development available nationally, so that we can deliver high quality outcomes for all our students in each of our schools."